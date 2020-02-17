Business Monday briefs: Aspen lodges charged the highest in 2019; new attorney at law firm

Aspen lodges were fat and happy in 2019

Aspen lodges can be boast the most expensive rates in the state, and a recent report confirms that.

In December alone, the average nightly rate at Aspen lodges was $936.41, easily the most expensive in the entire state, with Telluride’s rate of $577.83 coming second and Vail’s average of $551.05 placing it third.

Resorts had an average daily rate of $466.94 in December, while the state’s overall average was $167.38.

For all of 2019, Aspen lodges had an average daily rate of $513.22, also highest in Colorado.

The findings are part of the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, a monthly survey commissioned by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Aspen’s rates, however, did not appear to drive away visitors in December, as it also had the highest occupancy rate — 68.2% — of all lodges in Colorado that month. Second was Breckenridge (67%), and coming in third was Steamboat Springs (64.9%).

Aspen accommodations also were 64.8% full in 2019 — the highest among all resorts but below the state average of 69.2%. Loveland had the highest occupancy rate, 75.7%, in all of 2019, trailed by Greeley and Colorado Springs, which both were at 74.2%, according to the report.

New attorney at Kalamaya | Goscha

Kalamaya | Goscha has announced that Greg Greer has joined the firm as senior trial counsel.

Greer has practiced in the Roaring Fork Valley for more than 30 years, representing clients facing charges ranging from drunk driving to first-degree murder.

In 2006, Greer, who also has been a public defender, was given the Gideon award from the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar. He previously also has been selected to the Super Lawyers list for criminal defense by the Colorado Super Lawyers.

Kalamaya | Goscha has offices in Aspen, Edwards and Glenwood Springs.