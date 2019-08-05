Business Monday Briefs: Aspen Chamber gets accreditation; SummitWest Care expands to Pitkin; Mind Springs names new CFO and chief medical officer

ACRA gets accreditation

The Aspen Chamber Resort Association has been awarded accreditation from the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program of Washington, D.C.

ACRA joins four other destination marketing organizations in receiving the distinction — Visit Colorado Springs, Visit Denver, Visit Estes Park and City of Montrose Office of Business and Tourism. Boulder also is receiving the certification this year.

The accreditation indicates that ACRA has satisfied the standards set forth by the professional destination marketing community, according to a press release issued last week by ACRA.

“Aspen Chamber Resort Association has been working since the beginning of the year to submit 119 standards towards this accreditation,” Debbie Braun, president and CEO of ACRA, said in a statement. “While we had many of the requirements in place prior to our submission, going through the process and looking at Destinations International’s standards holistically elevates the work we are doing.”

Home-care services expand to Pitkin, Garfield

SummitWest Care, formerly known as Homecare of the Grand Valley, recently expanded its services to reach Pitkin, Eagle, Garfield and Gunnison counties.

SummitWest Care is a nonprofit home-care agency with offices located in Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs.

More details about SummitWest Care are available http://www.summitwestcare.com.

New CFO, chief medical officer at Mind Springs

Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital recently announced that Dr. Jason L. Andersen has been named chief medical officer and Douglas J. Pattison as chief financial officer.

Andersen and Pattison succeed Dr. Jules Rosen and John Rattle respectively, both of whom retired earlier this summer.

A graduate of Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Andersen completed his general psychiatry residency at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine, where he also completed a child/adolescent psychiatry fellowship. Most recently partner and medical director of Silver Creek Psychiatry in Orem, Utah, he served as a supply and logistics officer in the U.S. Navy, and was also assigned to an anti-terrorist/security team.

Pattison held many leadership positions within Harpo Inc., the multimedia conglomerate founded by Oprah Winfrey, including chief financial officer, executive vice president and consultant to the Office of the Presidents. A graduate of the University of Maryland — University College, he began his professional career in 1979 at the FBI and earned his Certified Public Accountant degree in 1986.

Mind Springs offers services throughout the Western Slope, including Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.