Business Monday briefs: Another pop-up popping up; architectural design firm opens

Aperitivo pops up in Aspen, Snowmass

Select Aperitivo has opened a pop-up location at the Wet Deck at W Hotel and will open another one at Viceroy Snowmass on Jan. 14.

The Aspen pop-up launched Dec. 26 and is open through April 11. The one at Viceroy Snowmass will operate from Jan. 14 through April 2.

The venues are called Select Slopeside and will offer cocktails and live music, and will have Instagram photo stations for patrons to enjoy.

Architecture/design firm opens at AABC

Chiara Santini has announced the opening of Santini Studio, a full-service architecture and interior design firm located at 300 AABC, Suite B, Aspen.

“We are known for simple, clean, unique design that are up to European standards,” she said in a statement.





She earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s degree in architecture and interior design from the Politecnico di Milano and then spent five years under her mentor Pierro Lissoni, working on what might be the crown jewel of her portfolio, The Mamilla Hotel in Jerusalem.

Santini is from Italy and came to the United States in 2009 to live in Chicago and eventually landed at SCB, a corporate architecture firm that specializes in large scale commercial and residential development. Her visits to Aspen inspired her to open a location here, according to a press release.