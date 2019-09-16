Business Briefs: Occupancy up in Aspen, Snowmass

Lodges in Aspen and Snowmass Village had a combined occupancy rate of 71.2% in August, up nearly 3% over August 2018, according to research by Destimetrics, which tracks occupancy and bookings trends for mountain resorts.

Snowmass set an August record of 64.3% occupancy last month, which was 4% better than August 2018; Aspen’s occupancy stood at 74.5%, a slight increase over August 2018.

Social Security good to Pitkin retirees

Retirees in Pitkin County receive some of the highest annual Social Security payments in Colorado, according to a recent study.

Research by New York financial technology company SmartAsset shows Pitkin County rates second in the state and 10th in the country, with retirees averaging $22,789 a year in Social Security payments.

Custer County ($23,548) topped the list, while Gilpin County ($22,644) ranked No. 3.

Oxygen biz opens in Aspen, Snowmass

Breathe Easy Oxygen Services has started operations in Aspen and Snowmass.

The company was founded by Shelby Hawkins, who saw the need for supplemental oxygen when his 50-year-old sister, who is an elite runner, came to Aspen and struggled with altitude sickness.

“My goal is to help people thrive at 8,000 feet,” Hawkins said. “Recreating at altitude can be challenging, even for the fit and fast folks. Supplemental oxygen enables visitors and residents alike, to take another ski run or hike another couple miles — thus making the very most of their time in Aspen.”

Breathe Easy Oxygen Services offers sales and rentals of supplemental oxygen equipment in Aspen and Snowmass. More details at http://www.BreatheEasyOxygen.com.