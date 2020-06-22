Business Briefs: New jeweler in Aspen; Alpine Bank named best in Colorado

Jeweler to open in Tom Thumb building

Oliver Smith Jeweler will open its newest boutique — on the second floor of the historic Tom Thumb building, 400 E. Hyman Ave., downtown Aspen — on July 4.

“We are thrilled to be growing our presence in Aspen,” said Oliver Smith, founder. “We began selling luxury watches in 1985 at our first boutique in Scottsdale. As the Oliver Smith Jeweler brand’s trust and reputation grew, clients have been eager to sell and trade their own timepieces. They also know they can trust purchasing a certified pre-owned watch from the Oliver Smith Jeweler team, who have been in the watch and jewelry business for 39 years.”

As a tribute to Aspen, Oliver Smith has designed a bracelet inspired by the Bauhaus movement. Produced in a limited-edition series of 100, the bracelet will be available exclusively in the Aspen boutique and 100% of the proceeds from the Aspen bracelets will go to Response, a local organization helping domestic violence and abuse victims.

Support Local Journalism Donate

More information at http://www.oliversmithjeweler.com.

Alpine Bank named best in Colorado

ColoradoBiz magazine named Alpine Bank the winner of its Best Bank 2020 award honors. Alpine Bank also was runner-up in recognition in the magazine’s Wealth Management and Mortgage award categories for this year.

“While current times are testing us all, we deeply appreciate this recognition from our customers to whom we owe our success,” said Alpine Bank founder and Chairman Bob Young. “We have always been and continue to be all in this together.”

Alpine Bank is a $3.9 billion, employee-owned organization chartered in 1973. Its corporate headquarters are located in Glenwood Springs. More information at http://www.alpinebank.com.