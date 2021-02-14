Business Briefs: New GM at Hotel Jerome; Steadman hires Dziedzic; CBRE expands in Aspen

Hotel Jerome names Patrik Davila next GM

Hotel Jerome announced the hiring of Patrik Davila as general manager.

Davila’s has more than 20 years in luxury hospitality. At Hotel Jerome, he will lead operations, guests services and innovative programs.

“I am truly delighted to join Auberge Resorts Collection and the iconic Hotel Jerome,” Davila said. “It is an honor to work alongside this talented team to create an enhanced experience that allows guests and locals to continue to create memories in a world-class environment. I look forward to elevating the unique personality of Hotel Jerome by highlighting Aspen’s glorious surroundings and happenings.”

Steadman group adds Kathryn Dziedzic to staff

As part of its expansion into the Aspen area, the Steadman Philippon Research Institute has hired Kathryn Dziedzic as its director of philanthropy for the Roaring for Valley.

Dziedzic has been in the valley for the past five years, and most recently worked at the Aspen Resort Chamber Association. She has been a small business owner and has worked at several nonprofits and has sat on nonprofit boards of directors, according to the institute.

“She believes in community, connecting with people, the benefits of exceptional research and collaboration,” SPRI chief scientific officer Dr. Johnny Huard wrote in a letter announcing Dziedzic’s hiring. “In all her past roles and her new role at SPRI, Kathryn is committed to connecting with everyone she meets and getting to know them on a personal level. While philanthropy is about fundraising, it is also about championing a mission and building a community. I — and all of SPRI’s scientists and leaders — know that Kathryn is the individual to foster SPRI’s new community in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.”

For more on the institute and its expansion into the Roaring Fork Valley, Dziedzic can be reached at kdziedzic@sprivail.org or at 970-975-0173.

CBRE expands in Aspen

CBRE announced that it has expanded its retail advisory and transaction services with the addition of Jacey Siller, who will be based in Aspen.

Siller joins CBRE as a vice president, focusing primarily on luxury and urban retail in Aspen. She joins Bryan Semel, who joined CBRE in February 2020. The team is currently leasing a new retail development on Hyman Avenue in downtown Aspen.

Siller most recently was a leasing representative for Brookfield Properties in Los Angeles. She also has held roles at Combined Properties in Los Angeles and The Comras Company in Miami Beach.

“I are extremely excited to join CBRE and leverage the firm’s unrivaled breadth and depth of resources in multiple service lines as it will allow us to better serve our clients,” she said.

ValleyOrtho, Sunlight launch mountain cams

ValleyOrtho announced it is now the official sports medicine and orthopedic provider of Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs.

ValleyOrtho is underwriting two live mountain cameras named the ValleyOrtho Live Cam at Sunlight Mountain Resort. The cameras will showcase views of the mountain and display live, current snow conditions.

Through its sponsorship with Sunlight Mountain Resort, ValleyOrtho launched its first ValleyOrtho Live Cam in January at the top of Sunlight Mountain Resort’s Primo Lift at an elevation of 9,900 feet. Sunlight Mountain Resort and Valley View are adding a second camera at the top of Sunlight Mountain Resort’s peak at 9,900 summit overlooking beautiful Mount Sopris. Viewers can access the live web cams through Sunlight Mountain Resort’s website and social media channels.