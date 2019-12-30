Business Monday Briefs: New Aspen Police building an award winner; Broughton named to AIA Colorado board

Aspen Elementary School teacher Ms. Becky's Pack cuts the ribbons for the new police building on Friday afternoon for the open house.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

APD building lauded for its architecture

The new Aspen Police Department, which was designed by Charles Cunniffe Architects, recently won an American Institute of Architects Academy of Architecture for Justice Award.

The station and adjacent housing complex also earned LEED Gold and WELL Building certification for their sustainable design features. The Justice Facilities Review program offers examples of a broad range of design strategies and depicts the latest trends in the design and construction of justice facilities in the United States, including the implementation of sustainable justice principles. Winning projects demonstrate quality of form, functionality and current architectural responses to complex justice design issues, according to a new release.

More details at https://bit.ly/2MFQtgO.

Broughton joins AIA Colorado board

Architect Sarah Broughton has been named west director on the American Institute of Architects Colorado 2020 Board of Directors.

Broughton, a principal with Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design, was named to the position Dec. 13 at the AIA Colorado annual meeting.

“AIA Colorado is thrilled to have award-winning architect Sarah Broughton join the board in 2020,” said Mike Waldinger, honorary AIA, CEO of AIA Colorado. “As founding partner of a firm that cares about the vitality of the work and the people who produce it, she will be a valued partner to her colleagues and a strong voice for elevating the power of design and promoting more vibrant practice culture.”

About her new position, Broughton said, “Capping another great year for R+B, I am honored and excited to be joining the AIA Colorado 2020 Board of Directors. In addition to the goal of building a culture of belonging and connection within AIA Colorado, serving as west director will provide an opportunity to engage with members to help guide local strategy. In addition, by advocating for Colorado design to compete at a national level, we will assist in elevating the profession as a whole. Congratulations to all the 2020 Board members. It is sure to be a rewarding and productive year.”