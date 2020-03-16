Business Briefs: Little Nell gets five more stars; Douglas Elliman brokers in Aspen, Snowmass win awards

The Little Nell's Jonathan Fillman, Alinio Azevedo and Tim Baldwin at a ceremony in Las Vegas, where Forbes Travel Guide gave the hotel a Five-Star Award.

25 years of five stars for Little Nell

The Little Nell hotel can put another jewel its crown of accolades.

In Forbes Travel Guide recently released 2020 Star Rating list, the slope-side Aspen hotel was given the Five-Star award for the 25th straight year.

The Nell was one of two Colorado hotels bestowed the honor; the other went to The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, which landed the ranking for the 60th consecutive year.

The awards were handed out in February at the Summit in Las Vegas. Accepting the award on behalf of the Nell were Alinio Azevedo, managing director and chief operating officer, The Little Nell Hotel Group; Jonathan Fillman, general manager of the le Nell; and Tim Baldwin, general manager of Residences at The Little Nell.

“To earn the Forbes Five-Star Award for 25 years in a row is an incredible achievement,” said Fillman. “I’m immensely thankful for and proud of every member of our team at The Little Nell who works hard day after day, always willing to go the extra mile for our guests.”

Douglas Elliman brokers land awards

Top sellers from the Douglas Elliman real estate offices in Aspen and Snowmass were recognized for their performances at a company event held March 3 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Rulon Kelly Team, based out of Snowmass Village, was named the firm’s top sales team by gross commission income. Next was the The Bass Wogan Team (No. 2), The Engel Lansburgh Team (No. 3), The Guilander Farrell Team (No. 4) and The ShoreBalko Team (No. 5).

Rockhill, who is based in Aspen, took home the award for top individual agent by gross commission income in Colorado. Other winners included Riley Warwick (No. 2), Melanie Muss (No. 3), Layne Shea (No. 4) and Scott Weber (No. 5).

Pinnacle Club Award winners, presented to Colorado agents and teams who made over $1 million in 2019, included The Rulon Kelly Team and Rockhill.