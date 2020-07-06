Business briefs: July 6, 2020

Aspen Meadows goes 100% clean energy

Aspen Meadows Resort is switching to 100% clean electricity, which means a 59% reduction in carbon emissions from the campus’s electricity usage, officials announced recently.

The Aspen Institute’s Energy and Environment Program and its Green Team already have implemented a recycling program and adhere to the principles of the slow food movement with a focus on sustainable and local ingredients. In addition, the hotel’s main conference facility was designed and built with the environment in mind and is LEED Gold certified.

“Now, we’re broadening those strokes and lowering our carbon footprint as a whole by switching to using 100 percent clean electricity for our resort campus,” vice president for Aspen campus facilities and operations Richard Stettner said. “We know that the climate crisis will not wait for a more convenient time, so it’s imperative that we move forward in making changes that will benefit our employees, guests, community, and planet by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.”

The resort worked with Holy Cross Energy to purchase 100% clean electricity including wind, solar, and hydro generated in Colorado.

Poss Architecture celebrates 44 years in Aspen

Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design is celebrating its 44th anniversary this month, coming off a number of honors in the past year.

Poss received the 2019 Business of the Year Award from Aspen Chamber Resort Association and was voted the first runner-up for best architecture firm in Colorado by ColoradoBiz magazine. Other notable awards include the 2019 Best Architecture and Interior Design Firm in Aspen by The Aspen Times’ Reader’s Choice magazine and the 2019 Legacy Award by Mountain Living magazine.

Founded in 1976 by Bill Poss, the Aspen-based firm has become an award-winning, nationally recognized firm that specializes in mountain-modern, high-end residences, luxury resorts, hospitality properties and mixed-use architecture.

“Great businesses are carefully nurtured by incorporating the vision of talented employees, the challenge of complex projects and a supportive environment for individuals to put their unique abilities to work,” states Bill Poss, Founder of Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design. “This organization is not just an Aspen design firm I started in 1976, it is a culture of collaboration and a dedicated team I like to call family. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to provide service and employment for the Roaring Fork Valley.”

Poss has led more than 350 projects in its history and currently employs 31 people between offices in Aspen and Carbondale.

Alpine Area Agency on Aging reveals new name, brand

The Alpine Area Agency on Aging, which provides services to older Coloradans in the mountains, is changing its name to Vintage, the organization announced last week.

Vintage serves Pitkin, Eagle, Grand, Jackson and Summit counties and helps with transportation, dental and vision assistance, options counseling, nutrition programs, caregiver support, respite services, evidence-based health programs, volunteerism and educational programs.

“Our brand at its core is still the same,” Vintage director Erin Fisher said in a news release. “We are excited to continue to serve older adults throughout this time and be able to share a brand that reflects our commitment to older adults in mountain communities. This is a time of rebirth for the world, and this is our time of rebirth as well.”

For more information and their services for older adults, go to yourvintage.org.