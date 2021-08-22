Business Briefs: Aspen lodges average nearly $1,000 per night in July; new ED at Lift-Up; Institute rolls out free restaurant training program

Lodges near $1,000 daily rate in July

Aspen hotels and inns in July had an average daily rate of $957.16, easily the highest rate in Colorado that month, according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report released last week.

In a month where resort town lodges had an average daily rate of $378.52, Telluride had the second highest average rate of $580.63, while Vail was third at $309.35.

From January through July, Aspen lodges boasted an average daily rate of $688.71, also the state’s highest. Telluride ($496.58) was second and Vail ($375.13) third. The resort average during that time period was $353.99, and the state average $146.15, according to the report.

Lift-Up hires new executive director

Nonprofit Lift-Up has hired Ivan Jackson as its new executive director. The appointment is effective Monday.

Jackson has a background working within communities in the nonprofit sector, mainly focused on youth athletics programs. He, his wife and six children will be relocating to the Roaring Fork Valley from Boulder.

“Giving back to community, especially after what we have been through over the past 18 months, made me realize how lucky I am and we are as a family,” he said in a statement. “The idea of helping people survive on a daily basis immediately piqued my interest.”

Jackson joins Scott Shirley, who started with Lift-Up in June as director of operations, Trudie Biggers, the organization’s new grants manager, and administrative assistant Courtney Raab.

Jackson replaces interim executive director John Dougherty, who had held the post since January.

Lift-Up is a nonprofit dedicated to providing humanitarian essentials while creating a bridge to personal empowerment and self-reliance.

Institute offering free training course for restaurants

Aspen Institute’s Food & Society Program is partnering with Rouxbe to release a free online training course that promotes safe restaurant dining for both customers and staff, including guidance on vaccinations.

“Restaurants are confused. Workers are confused. Diners are confused,” said Corby Kummer, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Food & Society Program. “Current COVID news shifts by the week — but the uptick in COVID-19 cases, including some in people who have been vaccinated, puts renewed focus on the need to ensure safe working conditions and eating environments. For restaurant owners and their staff, that means understanding how best to continue to protect workers and diners while we wait for easy and reliable methods of proving vaccination and for the frequency of testing to rise.”

The training program is supported by the CDC Foundation and based on the first national indoor dining safety guidelines, Safety First, released in April in partnership with prominent restaurant industry leaders and organizations.

Registration for the training is free. More details at http://www.aspeninstitute.org/programs/food-and-society-program/safety-first .