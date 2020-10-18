Business Briefs: Armani to pop up in Aspen; bank to close down in El Jebel

Armani pop-up coming to Aspen

The Armani Group last week announced it will open a Giorgio Armani pop-up at 521 E. Hyman Ave. from November through the end of March.

The winter-themed space will cover 3,350 square feet over two floors, and according to a news release, showcase the “world of Armani” with a selection of “eveningwear and the Neve collection, accessories, including the seasonal collection of La Primabag, high jewelry, made-to-order services, Armani beauty, Armani/Casa accessories and gifts, technical EA7 skiwear, and to complete the offer there will be a special shearling version of La Prima, available in two variants: black and tan.”

U.S. Bank in El Jebel to close

The U.S. Bank at 400 E. Valley Road in El Jebel is one of 26 branches the company will close, the Denver Business Journal reported last week.

Customers and employees were notified of the closures, which take effect Nov. 1.