Business Briefs: Buddy Program benefits from Turchin dental work, Carbondale bank participates in “Giving for Good”

FirstBank in Carbondale ‘Giving for Good’ in September

The recently opened FirstBank branch in Carbondale is partnering with the Carbondale Creamery and Café and Ascendigo Autism Services to donate $5 to Ascendigo for every latte or cupcake purchased this month.

The program is called “Giving for Good.”

Ascendigo, in its 15th year, helps those with Austism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) through adventure in the outdoors, skills development and coaching and in-home behavioral therapy for those with ASD.

Dental work will benefit nonprofit

Dr. Andrew Turchin is donating 10% of proceeds from all cosmetic dental procedures this month to nonprofit The Buddy Program.

“Having the opportunity to handcraft masterpiece smiles while supporting one of the valley’s most influential nonprofits is truly a privilege,” Turchin said. “So if anyone was considering having any cosmetic dentistry done, this would be an ideal month to do so.”

More details at http://www.AspenSmileMonth.com