Business briefs: July 13, 2020
LIFT-UP looking for volunteers
LIFT-UP, a 38 year-old nonprofit known for managing food distribution to those in need throughout the Roaring Fork valley and for its dedication to providing humanitarian essentials, is in need of staff and more volunteers to assist with emergency food bag preparation and distribution.
The following staff is needed:
Driver and Pantry Inventory Coordinator
Responsible for picking up donations from grocery stores, special events and food drives from Aspen to Parachute. Assist in maintaining food pantry inventories and reporting.
Warehouse and food distribution coordinator
Full-time position responsible for overseeing all warehouse deliveries and storage. Duties include packing food bags in Parachute, and then driving and distributing food from mobile food distribution locations from Aspen to Parachute.
Food Distribution Team Member
Part-time position to pack food bags in Parachute, drive and distribute food from mobile food distribution locations from Aspen to Parachute.
All positions require a valid Colorado driver’s license and ability to drive a truck and trailer, be insured and to lift at least 50 pounds.
To apply and for a complete job description, please visit liftup.org and click “join our team.”
Volunteers are needed to assist in packing emergency food bags in Parachute and distributing food from community distribution sites. To volunteer, please call the LIFT-UP volunteer hotline at 970-456-2804 or visit lifup.org for days, hours, locations and to apply.
