Brush fire south of Glenwood Springs snuffed out by Saturday evening

A helicopter makes a drop on the Oak Meadows Fire Saturday afternoon, as Glenwood Springs Fire Department crews keep watch.

Glenwood Springs Fire Department

A brush fire in the Oak Meadows area of Four Mile Road believed to have been started by a power transformer Saturday was kept to less than an acre and was fully extinguished by the evening.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department was called at 11:42 a.m. and firefighters arrived to find active flames under a power line on a moderate slope with high spread potential, according to a GSFD news release.

“Two residential structures were in immediate danger of the fire, and firefighters immediately began structure protection as well as extinguishment effort,” the release stated.

A pre-evacuation notice was ordered for residents on the bottom half of South Oak Way, but was lifted a little after 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Assistance included an interagency helicopter, with help from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District and Colorado River Fire Rescue. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Holy Cross Electric also responded.

Glenwood Fire responded with a structure engine, water tender truck, three brush trucks and a command vehicle and 12 firefighters. The fire grew to 0.63 acres.

Oak Meadows is located about five miles south of Glenwood Springs, off of Four Mile Road.

“Quick response and collaboration with mutual aid partners prevented this from becoming what could have been a significant event,” GSFD Incident Commander Denny Hostetler said in the release.