Brush Creek Culvert project begins in May

The Brush Creek Culvert Reconstruction Project will begin on May 15. The project involves the replacement and reconstruction of the culvert beneath Brush Creek Road immediately downhill from the intersection with Owl Creek Road.

The town of Snowmass Village ensures that existing infrastructure is adequately maintained, and that the construction of future infrastructure is completed with minimal impacts on the community. The town understands the current condition of its infrastructure and performs maintenance and construction accordingly.

As part of this project, the town will also partner with utility companies to replace aging infrastructure such as the gas, electric, water, and sewer lines. Design and construction plans are in the final stages of development. Owl Creek Road will be the designated detour route. The anticipated detour time will be approximately 5 minutes.

The reconstruction project will replace the existing culvert with a new one that is larger and more durable, providing better drainage and reducing the risk of flooding during heavy rain events. The project also includes improving the surrounding area by replacing retaining walls, installing erosion control measures, and planting native vegetation to improve wildlife habitat.





Access to the upper village during construction will be maintained along Highline Road and Owl Creek Road. Town Park and the Rodeo Lot are great options for Park & Ride services to access the upper Village. Village Shuttle and RFTA provide transit services throughout Snowmass Village and have connections at Town Park Station.

Multimodal connections throughout the Village will allow residents and guests to navigate without using a car or the Village Shuttle. Hotels and lodges connecting guests with the Aspen Airport and other locations within the Roaring Fork Valley can still access Snowmass Village via the detour route along Owl Creek Road.

Traffic will flow at the intersection of Owl Creek and Brush Creek roads continuously. A road closure (excluding local traffic) will be in place on Brush Creek Road immediately uphill from the Snowmass Recreation Center. Signage will be in place to help you get where you need to go. Detour routes will be well-marked, and road closures will be hardened to prevent confusion for road users.

The town of Snowmass Village urges motorists to drive carefully and respect all posted signs and traffic control measures during the project.

The public is invited to join the town on May 4 at 4 p.m. to learn about the Brush Creek Culvert Reconstruction Project. Staff will be available in the Council Chambers in Town Hall to answer questions about the project.

For more information about the Brush Creek Culvert Reconstruction Project, including project updates and detour maps, please visit the project webpage at tosv.com/566/Brush-Creek-Culvert-Reconstruction or call the Public Works Department at (970) 923-5110.