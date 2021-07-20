Briefs: Thrift Shop art sale Saturday; volunteer awards nominations open

Thrift Shop’s annual Art Sale returns

The Thrift Shop of Aspen will hold its annual Art Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Red Brick Center for the Arts.

There will be a sneak preview (no purchasing or reserving) from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.

The Thrift Shop’s Annual Art Sale, in its seventh iteration, has become a staple of Aspen’s summer and offers a chance to see and purchase some of the many items donated by the Aspen community to the Thrift Shop during the past year.

Donors give the Thrift Shop more art and artifacts than can be displayed, and the Art Sale is the Thrift Shop’s outlet to showcase these pieces to the public over a weekend.

This year’s sale will contain local pieces, with signed works by noted and collectible artists, including Tom Benton and Gino Hollander as well as vintage Aspen posters from the Music Festival, Aspen International Design Conference and other events. There will be some silent auction items and pieces for every price point — posters, prints and decorative objects of all kinds, as well as books other objects.

All proceeds will go to the Aspen Thrift Shop’s grants to valley nonprofits. For over 70 years, the Aspen Thrift Shop has been making donations to dozens of nonprofits of all kinds, working within the Roaring Fork Valley community.

Attendees will be asked to wear masks inside the sale room at the Red Brick, located at 110 E. Hallam St.

For more information, contact Katherine Sand at 970-948-5128.

Nominate a volunteer near you for Pitkin County service awards

Pitkin County is now accepting nominations for outstanding volunteers to be honored for the 2021 Pitkin County Cares Volunteer Service Awards. Residents are invited to submit nominations for people who are making a difference in the community.

Now in its 21st year, The Pitkin County Cares Volunteer Service Awards were established to honor individuals and groups for their outstanding service, leadership and civic involvement.

Recipients will be chosen for their service in the following categories: Greg Mace overall volunteer, children/youth, seniors, health, community pride, education, Good Samaritan, environment, rising star (18-years-old and younger) and exceptional one-time events.

Former Pitkin County community relations administrator Pat Bingham is facilitating this year’s Pitkin County Cares/Greg Mace Awards on behalf of the county.

Nominations forms are available by contacting Pat Bingham at pat.bingham130@gmail.com or online at http://www.pitkincounty.com/pitkincountycares and mailed to Pat Bingham ℅ Pitkin County Cares, 130 Crystal Road, Carbondale, Colorado. Call 970-366-7901 for more information.

Deadline for submissions is Aug. 27.