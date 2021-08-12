Briefs: Senior program seeks volunteers; HPC hands out awards

The High Country Retired Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers.

The program helps meet critical community needs and assist local nonprofit organizations by harnessing the power of volunteerism.

The nonprofit does that by connecting people 55 years and older with meaningful volunteer opportunities that use their skills and life experiences in service to their community.

The program has been serving Garfield County for 48 years and recently expanded into Pitkin County.

For more information, contact Susie at 970-947-8461 for Garfield County and Anne at 970-947-8441 for Pitkin County.

Historic preservation awards presented this week

The city of Aspen’s Historic Preservation Commission presented its annual awards during the Aspen City Council meeting this past Tuesday. Now a tradition for more than 25 years, the awards recognize projects that make an outstanding contribution to historic preservation in Aspen and to thank those responsible, according to a press release issued by the municipal government.

This year, the HPC honored four projects and one individual.

“Three of the four projects awarded were at one point very close to demolition rather than preservation,” said Natalie Feinberg Lopez, the city’s historic preservation officer, in the release. “So, the Historic Preservation Commission is particularly grateful and excited to applaud the hard work and community-minded efforts put forth by the individuals and firms being recognized by these awards.”

The four structures that were awarded include 541 Race Alley, 301 E. Hopkins Ave., and 223 E. Hallam and 124 W. Hallam streets.

The Elizabeth Paepcke Award was presented to former HPC member and council member Ann Mullins, a long-time preservation leader who demonstrates a commitment to historic preservation that has a clear impact on Aspen.

For more information about the awards and recipients, visit https://www.cityofaspen.com/1372/Historic-Preservation-Commission-Awards .