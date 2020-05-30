News briefs: Firefighters respond to fire in Old Snowmass on Saturday

Firefighters respond to fire in Old Snowmass

The Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority responded to a structure fire in the Little Elk Creek subdivision of Old Snowmass on Saturday evening. A home located at 6401 E. Sopris Creek Drive had visible smoke and heat, but initial units were unable to find an active fire. According to a news release, “the fire continued to burn in concealed spaces for over two hours, and eventually the structure was deemed unsafe to enter.”

As of 8:15 p.m. Saturday, all firefighters were ordered out of the building. At the time of the news release, “the fire was still burning and the fire scene was very active.” More than 30 firefighters from RFFRA, Aspen Fire Protection District and Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District were on scene. Crews were assisted by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

One RFFRA firefighter was treated on scene for exhaustion.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The 8,000-square foot home, built in 2005, was vacant at the time of the fire. The owners have not occupied the home for more than a month. The home’s caretaker lives nearby and reported nothing unusual over recent days. The news release cited lightning as a possible cause.

Silent protest planned in answer to national events

Local dancer Jenelle Figgins organized a “silent meditative protest” on Saturday at Wagner Park in downtown Aspen, keeping with the message of the national protests going on following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was an African-American man from Minnesota killed last week by a police officer, who has since been arrested and charged with murder.

A second Aspen protest will take place Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at Wagner Park in Aspen. Figgins wrote on her Instagram page (@jenevolent) that “Racism does not take a vacation” and for citizens to not be afraid and to “please come out of your house for support. We need you more now than ever. Your impact is bigger than you realize.”

Tiehack-area bridge to see temporary closures

The Terral Wade Bridge, which connects the Aspen Recreation Center and Tiehack, will temporarily be closed to the public from June 1 to 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with possible closures into the night. The closure is due to waterline and fire hydrant work, and the Tiehack parking lot will be closed during the duration of the project.

The Highway 82 pedestrian bridge is the suggested alternate route, or the off-road trail along Maroon Creek below the bridge.

Snowmasss monastery to hold virtual mass Sunday

The brothers of St. Benedict’s Monastery in Snowmass Village will offer a mass Sunday via Zoom beginning at 8:15 a.m. To access the mass, search for it via the Zoom meeting ID 785-458-1006.