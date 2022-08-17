Briefs: Have some donuts on Aspen Police; life celebration Sunday; Alzheimer’s talk at Sopris Lodge

Aspen Police Department

Courtesy

Donuts and cops, oh my

The Aspen Police Department will host “Coffee and Donuts with the Cops” from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in front of the Aspen Police Station, 540 E. Main St.

Officers will make themselves available to listen to community interests and share information. Aspen Mini Donuts will be on-site distributing free doughnuts and coffee.

Find more information at AspenPolice.com.

Ron Erickson’s life to be celebrated Sunday





A celebration of the life of longtime Aspen resident Ron Erickson will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Elks Lodge.

“We will gather to share some of our favorite stories, remember the wonderful father, husband, grandfather, brother, son, stepfather and friend who will be greatly missed,” said a statement from Erickson’s family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people consider making a memorial contribution to the Aspen Elks Lodge in recognition of the organization’s efforts.

Alzheimer’s presentation at Sopris Lodge

A volunteer community educator from the Alzheimer’s Association will give a presentation at noon Tuesday at Sopris Lodge at Carbondale Senior Living, 295 Rio Grande Ave.

Lisa Paige’s presentation, “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” is free and open to the public. An RSVP is required and attendance will be limited to 20 registrants.

Visit https://soprislodge.com/events/ to RSVP.