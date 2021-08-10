Briefs: (BOH to discuss masks at school; Noche Latina is Thursday)

Board of Health to discuss back-to-school masks Thursday

The Pitkin County Board of Health will discuss the return to school and possible universal masking requirement to curb the spread of COVID-19 at its meeting 1 p.m. Thursday.

The public health department recommends that such a requirement be implemented for children and staff alike in child care and school settings this fall, according to a news release. The recommendation aligns with existing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Community members can share written comments with the board of health via email to covidhelp@pitkincounty.org by close of business Wednesday.

Members also can share comments with local stakeholders who are partnering with the public health department on mask guidance: Aspen School District (communications@aspenk12.net ), Kids First (kidsfirst@cityofaspen.com ) and Aspen Country Day School (covidresponse@aspencountryday.net ).

The meeting will be broadcast on Zoom at bit.ly/3iBA4u1 .

‘Noche Latina’ school info night slated for Thursday

Aspen High School will host a “Noche Latina” information session at 6 p.m. Thursday in the high school cafeteria.

The session will be conducted in Spanish and is aimed at parents of current or prospective high school students.

Aspen Strong seeks board members

Aspen Strong is expanding its board and is seeking new members with expertise in marketing, fundraising, psychology and web and graphic design to join the team of the mental health advocacy nonprofit.

The organization also has created a youth board and is seeking members ages 12-22 throughout the Roaring Fork Valley to participate.

For more information, email director@aspenstrong.org with the subject line “Aspen Strong Board.”

Activist Winona Duke will speak at Wilderness Workshop benefit

Environmental and political activist Winona LaDuke will be the guest speaker at Wilderness Workshop’s Wild Feast benefit Thursday.

LaDuke is a leader on issues related to climate change, Indigenous rights, human rights, green and rural economies, grassroots organizing, local foods and alternative energy. She has been an activist for more than 40 years. She lives and works on the White Earth Reservation in northern Minnesota.

“Having Winona LaDuke speak at Wild Feast is a true honor. She is an inspiration to all of us who care deeply about protecting our planet, creating environmental justice, and stopping climate change,” Wilderness Workshop executive director Will Roush said in a statement.

LaDuke will be introduced by Bill McKibben, founder and senior adviser emeritus of 350.org, the first global grassroots climate campaign.

Wild Feast, Wilderness Workshop’s annual fundraiser, will be held outdoors in the courtyard of the Hotel Jerome in Aspen. A limited number of tickets are still available at visit wildernessworkshop.org/wildfeast.