Briefs: Aspen nonprofits seek volunteers; Theatre Aspen and AMFS events on tap

High Country RSVP seeks volunteers

High Country Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is seeking older adult volunteers to lend a hand at local nonprofit organizations through the valley.

Participants age 55 and older will be paired with volunteer opportunities where they apply their skills and life experiences to their work in six focus areas: healthy futures, education, environmental stewardship, veterans, economic opportunity and disaster services. There are at least 50 different partner organizations that participants can serve.

High Country RSVP has operated in Garfield County for 48 years; the organization recently expanded its work to serve Pitkin County.

For more information about Pitkin County opportunities, contact Anne at 970-947-8441. For more information about Garfield County opportunities, contact Susie at 970-947-8461.

Theatre Aspen hosts last cabaret of the season this week

Theatre Aspen will host its final Summer Cabaret Series performance of the season at the Hotel Jerome on Aug. 15.

The one-night-only shows feature members of the Theatre Aspen acting company in solo and ensemble performances. The events tend to sell out, as was the case with the Aug. 8 show at the Caribou Club.

Tickets cost $160 for the final event and include a pre-show dinner; a limited number of tickets were still up for grabs for the Hotel Jerome event as of midday on Aug. 8 but availability is subject to change. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event is required.

For more information, visit theatreaspen.org/summer-2021 .

Bidding open for Music Fest auction

Bidding is now open for the annual Aspen Music Festival and School online auction.

Available items include the opportunity to conduct the Fourth of July Concert, catered dinners and vacation packages. The auction closes at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16. To view the auction, visit one.bidpal.net/uncommonfeast/browse/all(authentication:login/sign-in//details:item/63) .

Proceeds help fund scholarships for the school’s student musicians.

Email any questions to Lenor Leeds at lleeds@aspenmusic.org .

JAS seeks volunteers for Labor Day Experience

Jazz Aspen Snowmass is seeking volunteers to assist with parking, green team efforts and more at the upcoming Labor Day Experience. Earn a ticket to your day of choice, in exchange for one shift of work. Contact Brent at jasvolunteer@gmail.com .