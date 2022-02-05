Briefs: Aspen HOF banquet rescheduled, Golden Retriever Day is on, Iron Fly returns

Aspen HOF banquet pushed to April

The Aspen Hall of Fame’s recipient banquet is now set for April 10, the organization’s board of directors announced this week.

The board cited concerns about the potential for COVID-19 exposure at an event that draws up to 300 people to the host indoor venue, The Hotel Jerome.

“The banquet is traditionally a time of reconnecting with the heart of the Aspen community. There is a lot of hugging,” said Aspen HOF Board President Lorna Pedersen in a statement. “When we hopefully host the event later this winter we will require that all attendees are vaccinated but we realize that when 300 people socialize over dinner, there is no way for us to properly manage face masks.

“This event attracts our community’s elders and as much as they and all of us are looking forward to the celebration, the last thing we want to do is risk anyone falling ill.”

The banquet originally was scheduled for mid-February and was pushed to March, also out of concerns about the coronavirus.





Invitations and ticket information for the April banquet will be mailed in mid-March. To sign up to receive an invitation and other information from the Aspen Hall of Fame, visit AspenHallOfFame.org/contact.

Aspen Hall of Fame inductees for 2022 are Rita Hunter, Bruce Gordon and Andy Mill.

Golden Retriever Day on Red Mountain

National Golden Retriever Day is coming to Aspen.

A fundraiser set from 2-2:30 p.m. Saturday at a private residence on the top of Red Mountain, where the canines can roam around on a large, fenced-in property. Hundred of tennis balls will be available for the retrievers.

To gain entry, attendees must have either a golden retriever or golden mix along with a $50 donation the nonprofit E.P. Service Dogs, which raises and trains service dogs for locals with disabilities.

Tickets are available at GoldenGlory.eventbrite.com.

Iron Fly Competition returns

Roaring Fork Conservancy, Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club and Roaring Fork Fishing Guide Alliance will hold their sixth annual Iron Fly Competition on Feb. 12 at The Tipsy Trout in Basalt.

Iron Fly is a fly-tying competition combined with friendly competition. Competitors are provided with secret and “funky” materials that must be used in each fly. The lighthearted event — where “cheating is okay, so is bribing the judges, and new rules can be implemented at any time, ha,” said a press release for the event — includes several age divisions.

The youth division for ages 16 and under starts at 6 p.m. The adult division, which includes veterans, starts at 7 p.m.

Competitors must bring a fly-tying vise and fly-tying tools. Fly-tying materials will be provided. Competitors are asked to register before noon Feb. 11 11.

Additional details and registration can be found at RoaringFork.org/events/iron-fly-competition-feb-12