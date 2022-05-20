Briefs: Arbor Day in Aspen postponed; intersection closure and trail delays next week

Arbor Day event canceled

The city of Aspen’s Arbor Day festivities scheduled Saturday at Paepcke Park have been postponed until a later date due to snow and cold temperatures. Saturday’s event was to include tree giveaways and family-friendly activities.

Aspen intersection closure next week

The Spring Street and Cooper Avenue intersection in Aspen will be closed for five days from Monday through Friday next week.

The intersection closure is necessary for new asphalt paving of the roadway, according to a news release from the city of Aspen. Buses will be rerouted and traffic detours will be posted. Pedestrian access to businesses on that block will be open.

The Spring and Cooper intersection was identified as the second-most accident-prone location downtown in a 2019 study and subsequently targeted for safety improvements in the Aspen Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan, which outlines the community’s desire to create a pedestrian and bike-friendly town. The project goals are to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety by increasing visibility and reducing pedestrian exposure time in the crosswalk.

For information on the project and schedule, visit the project webpage at http://www.aspencommunityvoice.com/spring-and-cooper-intersection .





Delays on Rio Grande Trail next week

Aspen Tree Service will be removing hazard trees from the Rio Grande Trail between Stein Park and Shale Bluffs next week. Crews will be working from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The trail will remain open, but users should expect delays.