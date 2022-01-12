Aspen-area briefs: Airport board seated; finalists named for human services director

Airport Advisory Board set to meet next week for first time

Pitkin County commissioners on Wednesday officially named the seven members, two alternates and three ex officio members of the first-ever county Airport Advisory Board.

The board is an off-shoot of the commissioner-appointed Vision Committee, a group of valley residents who came to life three years ago to advise the county board on what to do about the aging airport. That committee ended up altering the FAA-approved plan for a new airport terminal and airfield — commissioners also backed the new plan — which left the project back at square one in terms of planning.

That means a lot of work ahead for the new advisory board, which will meet virtually for the first time Jan. 20.

“We look forward to this board coming together and selecting a chair and vice chair,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said.

Commissioners plan to talk about and set direction and priorities for the airport soon, and they hope board members will support those priorities, Clapper said.





Appointed to three-year terms on the board are Jackie Francis, executive director of the Global Warming Mitigation Project; local real estate agent Andrew Doremus; and Auden Schendler, senior vice president of sustainability at the Aspen Skiing Co. Richard Heede, founding director of Climate Accountability Institute, and Valerie Braun, a local teacher and Woody Creek resident, were appointed to two-year terms.

Howie Mallory, a longtime member of the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails Board, and Bruce Gordon, president of EcoFlight, will serve one-year terms. Meg Haynes, a local real estate agent who served as co-chair of the Vision Committee, was appointed to a one-year term as an alternate, while Rich Burkley, Skico vice president of mountain operations, will serve as an alternate for two years.

Ex-officio members will include Aspen City Manager Sara Ott, Town of Snowmass Village Manager Clint Kinney and Catherine Christoff, Town of Basalt engineer. Deputy Pitkin County Manager Rich Englehart will serve as Pitkin County’s liaison to the board, while Aspen-Pitkin County airport Director Dan Bartholomew will serve as staff liaison.

Finalists named for Pitkin County Human Services director job

Pitkin County on Wednesday announced three finalists for the county human services director position, which has been occupied by Nan Sundeen for 30 years.

Justin Garrard, assistant director of operations at Acendigo Autism Services, Lindsay Maisch, deputy director of Pitkin County Human Services, and Matthew McGaugh, adult and family services manager at Pitkin County Human Services, will interview for the job next week, according to a news release.

Sundeen is set to retire in the spring.