Breathtaker alpine coast at Snowmass set to open Sunday

Along with Buttermilk opening and more terrain available this weekend at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass, the new Breathtaker alpine coaster at Elk Camp will open Sunday, officials announced Friday.

Aspen Skiing Co. said Friday the new coaster, which is about 5,800-feet long and drops 400 vertical feet, will open to the public at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Lost Forest area. It's part of the $10 million on-mountain adventure center.

While the Lost Forest will feature a zip line tour, high ropes course, climbing wall and miles of new and rerouted hiking and biking trails, the alpine coaster (open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and $19/ride) is the only attraction slated to operate year-round.

The goal was to have the coaster open before next week's 50th anniversary celebration, which kicks off Friday with the $6.50 lift tickets and birthday party.

Also this weekend, Skico is opening another 81 acres at Aspen Mountain on Saturday and 33 more acres at Snowmass. Buttermilk opens for the season Saturday, while Aspen Highlands opening was delayed at week to Dec. 16.

New terrain expected to open Saturday at Ajax includes Copper Bowl, Copper Connector, Copper Lower, Lazy Boy, Back of Bell 1 and 2 and Seibert's. The Gent's Ridge lift also will open.

Snowmass is opening Max Park and Upper and Lower Lunch Line on Saturday which will allow for top-to-bottom skiing off the Village Express lift.