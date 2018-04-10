BREAKING: Skier buried in avalanche near Georgia Pass

Two skiers near Georgia Pass triggered an avalanche at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, burying and possibly killing one, a search and rescue spokesman on scene confirmed.

“One individual was carried down the slide path — we believe into the trees — but we don’t have information to provide on who the individual was,” Summit County Rescue Group spokesman Charles Pitman said.

A Flight for Life helicopter was sent to the scene along with Summit County Sheriff’s Office personnel and SCRG volunteers immediately after the slide was reported to emergency dispatchers.

The avalanche reportedly occurred above tree line on a north-facing slope in the Georgia Pass area east of Breckenridge. Avalanche danger was moderate in Summit County on Tuesday, the second of five risk ratings posted by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. A member of the agency was on scene investigating the slide Tuesday afternoon.

“The most likely avalanches right now involved the recent storm snow,” CAIC deputy director Brian Lazar said, referring in general to the Summit County area. “On most slopes, the threat from fairly large, wet avalanches is the most widespread problem.”

Pitman said more information would be released later in the day. He was out of cellphone range but a photographer interviewed him on scene.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office could not be immediately reached for comment.

This story will be updated.