BREAKING NEWS: Flash flood closes down portions of Interstate 70

A muddy Colorado River and an empty Interstate 70 can be seen from Scout Trail, but no signs of the mudslide forcing the closure of the interstate. The mudslide is within the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. Peter Baumann / Post Independent



A Saturday afternoon mudslide in the Glenwood Canyon area has prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to close portions of Interstate 70 in both directions starting at Canyon Creek and going to nearly the Garfield County/Eagle County border.

Garfield County Emergency Manager Walt Stowe said no injuries or any trapped motorists have been reported so far.

“It’s in the Grizzly Creek area, and it’s covering the two (westbound) lanes,” he said. “And they’re worried about the mud going into the east lane. So they’ve closed the entire canyon down.”

There is no estimate yet on when I-70 might reopen to traffic.

“Nobody’s stating a time yet until they get the equipment in there and start clearing that mud,” Stowe said. “It’s 7 feet deep in the one lane, so that’s quite a bit of mud.”

The mudslide, caused by heavy rain falling on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, comes after a flash flood warning was issued at 2:30 p.m.

It has led to the closure of Interstate 70 between exits in Dotsero and Glenwood Springs. Eastbound lanes are also closed between Canyon Creek and Rifle.

All rest areas and the recreation path in Glenwood Canyon were originally closed down Thursday in response to a hazardous weather outlook. CDOT reopened the rest areas and recreation path to visitors around 12:30 p.m. today.

Those areas, however, are once again closed down.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS RESIDENTS ASKED TO SUSPEND OUTDOOR WATER USE

In a news release, the city of Glenwood Springs reported that “water crews are evaluating water treatment with current heavy rains.”

Residents are asked to temporarily suspend outdoor water use, the release states.