BREAKING: Dead body found at Vail Pass rest area

The Summit County Sheriff's Office have announced the discovery of a deceased person at the Vail Pass Rest Area, located at I-70 milepost 190.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area at 10:52 a.m. on Thursday morning on report of a dead body at the scene, which was confirmed. Deputies, detectives, the county coroner and Colorado State Patrol are all at the scene.

The sheriff's office said there is no risk to the public and that detectives are currently investigating and processing the scene.

Any further information will be released by the Summit County coroner. The coroner's office will release more information about the deceased person's identity and cause of death when it is available.

