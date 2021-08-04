Brad Manosevitz thanks Snowmass for performance opportunities
Musician known as “Bradman” shows gratitude for live music in Snowmass Village
Local musician and Roaring Fork Valley resident Brad Manosevitz had a few words of thanks and a sea of gratitude to share during public comment at an Aug. 2 Snowmass Village Town Council meeting.
Manosevitz — whose performances as “Bradman” have been a regular occurrence in the Snowmass Mall and Base Village — said that the gigs he has booked around town have been key to his ability to survive as an artist throughout a year and a half defined by limited opportunities for live music.
“There are no words in any language that I am aware of — there are no sounds in this universe that can appropriately express the depth and sincerity of my gratitude for this,” Manosevitz said.
His brief remarks were “a long time coming,” Manosevitz said.
“I am a professional production worker. I have been directly affected, dramatically affected by events of the last 18 months and the town of Snowmass Village,” Manosevitz said.
He credited Snowmass Tourism special events coordinator Taylor Smith and groups and events manager Kiesha Techau as well as Base Village events manager Sarah Sanders for their efforts to create live performance opportunities over the past year and a half; Manosevitz also thanked Big Hoss Grill and Slow Groovin’ for opening the mic there.
“It’s allowed me to pay my rent,” Manosevitz said. “I have been singing for my life, literally, over the last 18 months, and I just wanted to thank you all very much for providing some way for me to make a living.”
