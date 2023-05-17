Bonedale Bike Week gets rolling in Carbondale, fueled by free coffee and a scavenger hunt

"This morning we had between 90 and 110 total cyclists for morning coffee today. It was a great crowd with many commuting elementary and middle schoolers," said Tracy Wilson, Bike Week organizer.

Julie Bielenberg/Aspen Times

Cyclists of all ages joined in on Wednesday morning during the weeklong Bonedale Bike celebration at the corner of 4th & Main in downtown Carbondale.​

Between Monday through Friday this week from 7 until 9 a.m., there will be free Bonfire coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and breakfast snacks for cyclists. Apparently, it’s a good incentive.

“This morning, we had between 90 and 110 total cyclists for morning coffee today. It was a great crowd with many commuting elementary and middle schoolers,” said Tracy Wilson, Bike Week organizer.

“Carbondale is an amazing town to ride bikes in, and we have the best community support that encourages people to get on their bikes by supporting Bike Week,” she said.

The Bike Scavenger Hunt and finale party begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Aloha Mountain Cyclery. It’s a scavenger hunt around town for teams of two to six people. Participants will meet at 5:45 p.m. at Aloha Mountain Cyclery (580 Highway 133).





All ages are encouraged, and there will be a shorter “little people/family” division that will be focused on the Rio Grande pathway for safety and fun. Helmets required, phones needed, and costumes strongly recommended. Kids under 14 are welcome with an adult.

Then, the post-scavenger hunt party with music provided by a local band called Sweet Jessup, fizzy water, beer, and pizza from Peppinos (Get there early — when it’s gone, it’s gone, say organizers), and raffle.

The 7-9 a.m. coffee stop on 4th and Main in Carbondale during Bonedale Bike Week.

Julie Bielenberg/Aspen Times

In 2008, Bonedale Bike Week was founded by Tracy Wilson, along with Jess and Dave Downing, as a means to celebrate the bicycle in all its forms. Since its founding, many local champions have stepped up to plan, organize, fold T-shirts, and serve coffee and donuts to the cycling-loving community that is Carbondale, organizers said.