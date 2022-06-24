Boebert, Polis address Roe v. Wade during Glenwood Springs visit
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the cornerstone of abortion rights during a visit to Glenwood Springs on Friday.
At an event marking the reopening of a trail to Hanging Lake on Friday, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Boebert were both asked about the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Polis referred to a statement he issued earlier Friday morning.
“Coloradans do not want politicians making their health care decisions,” Polis’ statement reads. “Because of my administration and Democratic leadership in the Legislature, Coloradans don’t have to worry because our rights are still protected today despite the unfortunate reality that the U.S. Supreme Court just rolled those freedoms back for millions of Americans in other states.”
Boebert said the decision to overturn the federal abortion law, which was originally decided by the Supreme Court in 1973, was a win for states’ rights.
“I’m so excited about that,” she said. “Obviously, this goes back to the states and there’s a lot of work to be done, but we’ve lost 63 million lives from Roe v. Wade from that unconstitutional decision.”
There are 13 states that have “trigger laws” that essentially will end abortion in their borders within the next 30 days. This includes Wyoming, Utah and Oklahoma, which all border Colorado.
Earlier this year, Colorado lawmakers passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, a law that codifies the right to an abortion in the Centennial State regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision.
“I really just pray for the justices, for the people who are working in pregnancy resource centers, that there will be peace and no violence,” Boebert said. “I think that’s a concern that we all have. We’ve seen the outrage when some folks don’t get the decisions that we were hoping for.”
The majority opinion overturning the decades-long precedent was written by Bush-appointed Justice Samuel Alito. Alito wrote the federal law, adopted in 1973, was “egregiously wrong” and “a judicial abuse of authority.”
