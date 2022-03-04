Body recovered from Colorado River near New Castle

A body was discovered Friday in the Colorado River near New Castle, according to a news release sent by the Garfield County Sheriff’s office. The call was sent to New Castle police around 9 a.m. by Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority.

The New Castle Police Department responded immediately and was later joined by the Glenwood Springs Police Department due to an ongoing investigation into a missing person report from December of 2021.

The body was removed from the water by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office. Officials did not release any other information about the person.

This is an ongoing investigation. Information regarding the identity and probable cause of death will be released by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office once a determination has been made and next of kin have been notified.

Agencies who responded to this incident include the New Castle Police Department, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Glenwood Springs Police Department, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.