Body of male child recovered in Eagle River east of Dotsero
Vail Daily
The body of a male child was recovered from the Eagle River east of Dotsero around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The body was discovered by a private group of people on the river, according to an Eagle County official.
No further details were forthcoming. The Eagle County Coroner’s Office is handling the investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
