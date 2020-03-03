Bloomberg leads Pitkin County in early returns ahead of Sanders

With about two-thirds of Democratic primary ballots counted in Pitkin County, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg led all candidates by more than 200 votes early Tuesday night.

Pitkin County Clerk Janice Vos Caudill said that as of about 7:15 p.m. her office had counted 3,359 ballots out of more than 5,000 cast in the county.

Those results showed Bloomberg with 1,178 votes, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 963 and former Vice President Joe Biden with 770. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren rounded out the top four with 397 votes, Vos Caudill said.

She estimated that county election workers have about 1,500 ballots to process.

The totals don’t exactly add up because votes cast for some of the candidates who have dropped out of the election cannot be counted, she said.

As of noon Tuesday, about 4,950 votes had been cast in the joint Democratic and Republican primaries, Vos Caudill said. President Trump easily won the Pitkin County Republican primary with 715 votes, far above the 56 for Bill Weld.

Pitkin County’s totals were a bit different than early statewide returns, which had Sanders projected to win followed by Bloomberg and Biden.