Blast of winter to hit Aspen, Snowmass; expect a cold, snowy Thursday

Updated snow forecast from the National Weather Service for the approaching storm.

National Weather Service

Here it comes. The first big blast of winter weather will hit Colorado on Wednesday and temperatures will be well below freezing by Thursday.

After a high of nearly 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon, rain is expected to turn to snow by early Thursday morning in Aspen and Snowmass, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

“Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible at higher elevations,” according to a winter weather advisory issued Wednesday. “Snowfall will begin early (Wednesday) evening with significant accumulation mainly after midnight through Thursday morning.”

The advisory, which lasts until noon Thursday, predicts the heaviest snowfall will be in the northern and central Colorado mountains, and driving over Vail Pass could be treacherous into Thursday morning.

“This will be the first significant snowfall to impact traveling conditions this season,” the advisory states. “Anyone planning travel in the Colorado northern and central mountains should be prepared for winter driving conditions including snow-packed and icy roads, poor visibility in heavy snow showers and very cold temperatures. Pack some winter clothing just in case of an accident or significant delay.”

A red-flag warning because of high winds was in effect for Wednesday afternoon as the cold front moved into Colorado.

Not a lot of snow accumulation is expected in the Aspen area from the storm, but strong winds and cold temperatures are expected into Friday morning. The overnight low Thursday could drop to 10 degrees, according to the NWS forecast.

“Much colder air will filter in behind this front with a widespread killing freeze anticipated Thursday night into Friday morning,” the NWS outlook says.

The high is expected to be 40 degrees and up to 46 on Friday and nearly 60 on Saturday.