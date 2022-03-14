Black Pumas, Little Big Town join Labor Day fest lineup

Maren Morris performs during the JAS Labor Day Experience on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Snowmass Village.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Austin-based soul band Black Pumas and country group Little Big Town have been added to the 2022 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience lineup, festival producers announced Monday.

Also added to the bill were singer-pianist Cory Henry and singer-songwriter Patrick Droney.

The added artists join previously announced headliners Leon Bridges, who will follow Black Pumas on Friday, Sept 2; Chris Stapleton, who will follow Droney and a still-unannounced main stage act on Saturday, Sept. 3; and Stevie Nicks, who will close the festival following Henry and Little Big Town on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Jazz Aspen Snowmass expects to announce the final unnamed act in coming weeks, according to an announcement.

Three-day general admission passes are available now. Single-day tickets will be put on sale at a later date based on availability. To purchase, visit jazzaspensnowmass.org . For information on lodging and ticket packages please call 800-SNOWMASS.





Donor (VIP) 3-day passes are available at jasstore.org .