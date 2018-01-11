Bipartisan group of senators, including Colorado’s Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, reach deal on DACA, immigration

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including Colorado's Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, announced Thursday that they have reached an agreement on how to address immigration and the future of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients.

"President Trump called on Congress to solve the DACA challenge," the group of lawmakers said. "We have been working for four months and have reached an agreement in principle that addresses border security, the diversity visa lottery, chain migration/family reunification, and the Dream Act — the areas outlined by the president. We are now working to build support for that deal in Congress."

U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Robert Menendez, D-N.J., were the other lawmakers involved.