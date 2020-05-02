Bikes worth tens of thousands of dollars stolen from two Fraser businesses

Entering his 20th year in business at Totally Wired Cyclery, owner Doug Horton described discovering his entire inventory of bikes had been stolen Friday morning as “absolutely heartbreaking.”

Bikes from two Fraser businesses were found stolen Friday in incidents that authorities believe could be related.

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department responded first to Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply around 10 a.m. Two mini bikes kept chained to a bench in front of the store were taken overnight.

After clearing the scene, police received a call about another burglary a couple doors down at Totally Wired Cyclery.



Support Local Journalism Donate



Horton told Sky-Hi News on Friday that he walked into his shop at about 11 o’clock that morning to find his front door pried open and the doorframe broken. His entire 2020 inventory was gone.

Horton said the lost bikes were worth about $45,000 total, including three Yeti SB130s, two Yeti SB140s and a custom build carbon Yeti ARC.

Cmdr. Ransom said police are investigating, and the incidents appear related. Though both businesses took precautions, Ransom is reminding local businesses to ensure their locations are properly secured overnight and set alarms if they have them.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video of a suspect and vehicle possibly involved in the thefts. The suspect appears to be a man in a blue hoodie or jacket and dark pants. The vehicle is a dark colored van.

Anyone with information is urged to call FWPPD at 970-722-7779.