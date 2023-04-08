Bigfoot promotes moderate advocacy group

Staunch joins in for the selfie with new friends.

Courtesy photo

You may have noticed Staunch the bigfoot on the ski mountains and around town in Aspen last week, and wondered, “wha?”

Greg T. Simmons, the CEO of Staunch Moderates, filled us in as well as sending a mountain of his documentation of the bigfoot sightings:

Staunch Moderates founder and CEO Greg Simmons with Staunch.

Courtesy photo

“We appreciate your interest in our Bigfoot, Staunch. He is the mascot for our Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement and Entertainment Studios, of which I am CEO. We founded the movement in late 2019 to address the divide and to strive for national and world peace through moderation.

“We did the Aspen marches: 1) Skiing down Aspen Mountain, 2) Downtown Aspen, 3) Aspen Highlands, Snowmass Mall & Village all as a promotion, not only to introduce our bigfoot, Staunch, to Aspen but also to lobby Aspen Film Fest and the community to hopefully get in the 2023 Aspen Film Festival with our Staunch Moderates’ feature-length documentary film, ‘Mission Peace.'”

Here’s the press release:





“Since the Staunch Moderates movement’s founding during the tumultuous 2020 presidential election and start of the global pandemic crisis, it has continued to push boundaries and grow its base through various effective creative endeavors.

Staunch is ready to make his rounds of town and the ski mountains.

Courtesy photo

“Leveraging the footing the movement established by campaigning at the presidential primaries with timely hot-button issue forums, political polls, and entertaining podcast episodes, the decision was made to transition into music and film to further spread its message by attracting a wider base.

“Staunch Moderates released two hip hop albums in 2021 and 2022 (“The First Realm” and “Mission Peace”) and are currently in production of a third album (youtube.com/watch?v=q8TePlzt2qk&t=43s ) that, like the first two, will speak to current events and what the movement is all about in a stylized lyrical fashion.

Staunch makes a new friend in Aspen.

Courtesy photo

“The first two albums garnered a total of four Grammy ballot placements over the past two years. In late 2022, the movement also finished the production of a feature-length documentary film detailing its novel beginnings, which has been accepted into eight film festivals to date, has won two awards, and allowed for the Movement’s world premiere at the Culver City Film Festival in December 2022.

“Through all of the movement’s different media channels, it is striving to get its messaging out into the world to help heal a divided country and world. The Staunch Moderates movement is pulsating peace as far and wide as possible through its music, videos, writing, and documentary film. To date, Staunch Moderates audio and video content has achieved 76 million total streams and views.

Even a bigfoot needs to warm up every now and again.

Courtesy photo

“The Staunch Moderates movement offers an alternative to today’s news and entertainment that’s constantly filtered through the lens of one political party or another. Staunch Moderates believes people deserve more, and that unbiased news and entertainment should be the norm. The movement is doing what it can to make it that way for those who believe in honesty and working together instead of partisan fighting and propaganda.

“The Staunch Moderates movement maintains a dedicated news and entertainment YouTube channel for the latest stories, events, and media that it believes will be of interest to those who want a better country for everyone.

“Borrowing from its second album title, the Staunch Moderates’ new feature-length documentary film is also called “Mission Peace.” It chronicles the birth of the Staunch Moderates movement as well as the organization’s developments and journey throughout the 2020 presidential election. The film is a celebration of the movement’s goal to create a worldwide consciousness addressing the intellectual and political divisiveness in today’s society by practicing and promoting moderation and striving for national and world peace.

The Staunch Moderates have an award-winning documentary they’d like to get in more film festivals.

Courtesy image

“It features a wide range of personalities, including the movement’s founders Gregory T. Simmons and Bo Persiko, as well as Clemmie Garard Jr. (rap artist and WWE wrestler), Bill Maher, Barry Goldwater Jr. (former Congressman), Lou Ferrigno (former bodybuilding champion and adviser on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition), Maggie Connor (former Winter Olympian), Mamie Van Doren (Hollywood legend), and Edward P. Lozzi (publicist and former presidential press undersecretary for multiple administrations).”

For more information: StaunchModerates.org and link to Mission Peace documentary trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=isauvwpy5II