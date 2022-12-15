Big opening for Buttermilk; plentiful snow over past week

Buttermilk will have nearly 100% of its terrain open on Saturday.

Jared Harrell/Courtesy photo

Buttermilk will have almost 100% of its terrain open for its opening day Saturday — 430 acres are set to be open, and all lifts will be operating.

Opening day will also mark the debut of the newly-transformed base area. The Buttermilk Mountain Lodge, which was formerly known as Bumps, will be open, along with the The Backyard, which is a new outdoor-patio bar. The new 9,000-square-foot electric guest-services building is still under construction but is nearing completion.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of the Buttermilk team, our construction partners, and a lot of help from Mother Nature’s early-season snow, we are in a great position to kick off this exciting winter season with an impressive amount of terrain for opening day and a brand-new look and feel to Buttermilk’s base,” said Buttermilk’s new mountain manager, Buck Erickson, in a press release.

Guest services will be limited Saturday. Although there will be a Four Mountain Sports tent for rentals, Aspen Skiing Co. officials encourage guests to rent gear in advance at one of the eight other Four Mountain Sports locations in the Valley.

There will also be tents at the base for ticketing and lessons. Self-service pick-up boxes will be available to guests with advance purchase QR codes, as well as kiosks for guests to make lift, lesson, and rental purchases in person. The Hideout Kids Ski and Snowboard School building will be fully-open and running normally.





As per tradition, Saturday’s opening day will be Chocolate Day. Skiers and riders can enjoy chocolate offerings at the base of the mountain all day.

Uphilling at Buttermilk will be allowed during operation hours of 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on the designated routes marked on Main Buttermilk, Tiehack, and West.

Snow and more snow

Meanwhile, at the other Aspen Snowmass resorts, snow is piling on.

According to the Aspen Snowmass website:

Aspen Mountain received 16 inches of snow in the past seven days and is getting closer to being fully-open, with 622 out of 675 acres open.

Snowmass, which has 1,856 acres open, received 8 inches of snow in the past week.

Aspen Highlands opened last week, with 800 acres of skiable area, and has already added more than 160 acres of terrain. Highlands received 11 inches of snow in the past week.

To reach Audrey Ryan, email her at aryan@aspentimes.com.