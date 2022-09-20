‘Best Of’ nominees flowing in this year; deadline is Sept. 26

Nominations for the annual “Best Of” competition are tracking ahead of last year so far, with the deadline Monday, Sept. 26, fast approaching.

The Aspen Times and Snowmass Sun are asking for nominations for your favorite people, places and things around Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt.

To date, the contest has received over 13,000 nominations, made by almost 2,000 people, contest organizers report. The most hotly contested categories are “Best Bartender” and “Best Affordable Eats” in the Food & Drink section with almost 80 nominees in each, along with “Best Realtor” in Services and “Mr. & Mrs. Aspen” in Community.

Keep in mind that only the top 10 most nominated businesses and people per category move on to the voting round.

This year’s “Best Of” contest has 98 categories in five groupings: Food & Drink, Community, Services, Outdoors & Fitness and Shopping.





Last year, nearly 9,000 voters cast more than 100,000 votes.

If you think you’re the best, your business is the best, your friend is the best — make sure to nominate, and make sure to put your marketing chops to work, so others vote to nominate you, too.

Most categories are open to nominees from Aspen through Basalt.

To ensure a fair competition, “Best Of 2022” is split into two phases: nomination and voting.

Only the top 10 most nominated people, places and businesses per category make it on the official voting ballot. Think of it as the primaries.

The nomination process is a blind write-in; the online contest streamlines nominations and allows users to have their say without the influence of previous entries.

Moving on to the voting round is not guaranteed, so contest organizers suggest you engage your audience through social channels, email lists and encourage your followers in creative ways.

Visit AspenTimes.com/Bestof2022 to nominate your favorites.

After the nominees are vetted and tallied, voting will begin Wednesday, Oct. 5, and continue to Wednesday, Oct. 19. Keep a look out for the “Best Of 2022” special publication and special event coming in early December.

The “Best Of” is a platform to support and bolster locals, local businesses and what makes the valley special. With the nominees are narrowed down, we need your help deciding who belongs on top. Where is the Best Patio? The Gallery? Who is the Best Realtor? The Best Massage Therapist? You tell us!