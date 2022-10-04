Best Of nominatons leap up; final round of voting begins

This year, the Best of Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt 2022 received almost 22,000 entries during the nomination phase earlier this month, up 48% from last year’s contest.

The top nominees in each category have moved on to the voting round, live today through Wednesday, Oct. 19.

A record number of people were nominated for Best Female Realtor at 98 individuals and Best Bartender at 94 people. Unfortunately, only 10 can move forward to the final voting round.

In a possible fantasy-land category — Best Affordable Eats — there were 97 nominations. One organizer of the contest commented this is either amazing there are so many options, wishful thinking on behalf of restaurateurs or the valley has no real idea anymore of what affordable means. But, some more cynical, or real, submissions in the category voiced some form of “Is this a joke?” or simply, “Nope.”

New categories included Best Chef, Best New Business and Best Aesthetician, among others. Each year, the organizers curate new categories based on community feedback and remove some based on participation.





The new editor, seeing that Best Columnist didn’t make the cut this year, decided to suggest his own Editor’s Pick for Glenn Beaton, who won a couple of years in a row despite not having appeared in The Aspen Times since late 2019 — quite a feat. He thinks he’s too right leaning for the The Times. Maybe. Or not local enough. Can’t fault his marketing prowess, however.

The “Best Of” is a platform to support and bolster locals, local businesses and what makes the valley special. With the nominees narrowed down, we need your help deciding who belongs on top this year. Where is the Best Patio? The Best Gallery? Who is the Best Realtor? The Best Massage Therapist? You tell us!

There’s no category for Best Naysayer, either, though the rise in nominations speaks for itself to certain columnists who might secretly like to find a spot on the ballot while pooh-poohing the fun.

Maybe next year.

Visit AspenTimes.com/Bestof2022 to vote for your favorites from Aspen to Basalt. Voting runs Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Wednesday, Oct. 19, and users can vote daily. Keep a look out for the Best Of 2022 special publication and special event coming in early December.