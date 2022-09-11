Best Of Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt 2022 begins with nominations

Where is the Best Burger? The Best Fitness Class? Who is the Best Volunteer? The Best Dentist? You tell us!

It’s time again for The Aspen Times and Snowmass Sun to ask for nominations for your favorite people, places and things around Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt.

This year’s “Best Of” contest has 98 categories in five groupings: Food & Drink, Community, Services, Outdoors & Fitness and Shopping.

Last year nearly 9,000 voters cast more than 100,000 votes.

If you think you’re the best, your business is the best, your friend is the best — make sure to nominate and make sure to put your marketing chops to work so others vote to nominate you, too.





Most categories are open to nominees from Aspen through Basalt.

To ensure a fair competition, Best of 2022 is split into two phases, nomination and voting.

Only the top 10 most nominated people, places and businesses per category make it on the official voting ballot — think of it as the primaries.

The nomination process is a blind write-in; the online contest streamlines nominations and allows users to have their say without the influence of previous entries.

Moving on to the voting round is not guaranteed, so contest organizers suggest you engage your audience through social channels, email lists and encourage your followers in creative ways.

Visit AspenTimes.com/Bestof2022 to nominate your favorites from Aspen to Basalt. Nominations are accepted Monday, Sept. 12, through Monday, Sept. 26.

After the nominees are vetted and tallied, voting will begin Wednesday, Oct. 5, and continue to Wednesday, Oct. 19. Keep a look out for the Best of 2022 special publication and special event coming in early December.

The “Best Of” is a platform to support and bolster locals, local businesses and what makes the valley special. With the nominees are narrowed down, we need your help deciding who belongs on top. Where is the Best Patio? The Gallery? Who is the Best Realtor? The Best Massage Therapist? You tell us!