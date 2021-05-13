Belly Up concerts this summer to favor those who are vaccinated

Richard Zuckerwar takes a photos of the closure sign outside of Belly Up Aspen on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The summer return of live music to Aspen’s main, year-round concert venue is set for June and will favor those who have been vaccinated.

That was the word Thursday from Belly Up owner Michael Goldberg, who told members of the Pitkin County Board of Health he’s committed to ensuring that 80% of his customers each night will be vaccinated, while the other no more than 20% must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.

“Clearly there’s an appetite for live music this summer,” Goldberg said. “Not only from a customer perspective but also from an artist perspective.”

Board of health members voted Thursday that people attending maskless events who haven’t been vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to be allowed to enter. People can present their vaccine cards, a picture of a vaccine card on a cellphone or immunization records as proof of vaccination, said Jordana Sabella, the county’s interim public health director.

Belly Up staff, who all will be vaccinated, will have to validate vaccinations for concert attendees and also will have the capability to store people’s vaccination information for future concerts in a way that complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Goldberg said.

In addition, concert ticket information stored on computers will keep track of who attended each event in case the county needs contact tracing information, he said.

BellyUp decided to allow mainly vaccinated people in this summer because social distancing and wearing face masks won’t really work in the bar-like venue, he said. There’s also another added community benefit.

“It’s an added incentive for people to get vaccinated,” Goldberg said.

Belly Up has been shuttered for most of the past 14 months.

“We’re opening the third week of June and putting on as much music as we can,” Goldberg said.