Belligerent man caught with cocaine

A 23-year-old El Salvador man was arrested early Sunday after picking a fight at a Basalt bar and acting belligerently toward a police officer, according to court records.

Then, after Luis Lovo-Castillo was handcuffed, an officer found a bindle of white powder in his pocket that tested positive for cocaine, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

The incident began after a Basalt police officer, who was at the bar briefly talking to the bartender and some of the patrons, was waived over to a group of three Hispanic men challenging each other to a fight, the affidavit states.

Two of the men were cooperative, but Lovo-Castillo refused to leave and attempted to re-enter Stubbies Bar. After the officer began to run Lovo-Castillo's passport through emergency dispatchers, Lovo-Castillo "lunged toward me and grabbed the passport," the officer wrote in the affidavit.

The officer then arrested Lovo-Castillo and found the alleged cocaine. Lovo-Castillo was charged with felony possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct.

On the way to the Pitkin County Jail, Lovo-Castillo repeatedly kicked the partition between the back and front seats in the police car and the back door, the affidavit states. He also screamed in Spanish, spit on the partition and blew his nose on it, according to the affidavit.

After being placed in a jail cell, Lovo-Castillo slammed his watch on the ground and broke it, then punched a wall, the affidavit states.

District Judge Chris Seldin allowed Lovo-Castillo out of jail on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, meaning he'll owe the court $2,500 if he fails to show up for future court dates. Seldin also required him to enter a program of monitored abstinence from alcohol and drugs.

In other court news:

A Hotchkiss woman will spend the next two years on probation and seven days in jail as punishment for a burglary in June 2016.

Elizabeth "Holly" Webster, 54, was initially charged with burglary and trespassing after a then-neighbor on Sopris Creek Road in Basalt told sheriff's deputies she caught Webster in her home and suspected the woman of stealing Ambien sleeping pills.

Webster later pleaded guilty to burglary — a felony — and was given a deferred judgment, meaning that the charge would be wiped from her record if she stayed out of trouble for two years.

However, after probation violations alleging theft and careless driving, prosecutors withdrew the deferred sentence.

On Monday, Webster told District Judge Chris Seldin that she was sober and making positive progress thanks to counseling she's received for trauma she experienced in the past.

