Behind the scenes, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association team pulls it all together for Food & Wine Classic

The Food & Wine Classic signs hang at sunset near the main tasting tents on Tuesday at Wagner Park in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

It’s not an easy feat to pull off one of the most famous culinary weekends in the world. However, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association has turned the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen into a well-oiled machine through decades of experience. Four, to be exact.

This year’s miracle marks the 40th anniversary of the Classic.

Food & Wine Classic in Aspen allotted 5,000 tickets to encompass volunteers, consumers, exhibitors, operations, staff, etc. Tickets sold out immediately, as they do every year, when they are released for sale around December or January for the summer event.

This weekend will feature extra celebration, including an anniversary concert Saturday night at the Wheeler, which is invitation only.

“ACRA manages all the city permits (including liquor permits for seminar locations), lodging partnerships in Aspen and Snowmass, acts as a liaison with local vendors (rental companies, distributors), and produces the ACRA F&W annual luncheon,” said Julie Hardman, ACRA’s senior director of events.





The team also handles all the off-site seminar locations, such as river tents, Paepcke Park tents, cooking tent, Little Nell and The Gant tents. Lots of moving parts.

“We manage the Food & Wine volunteer program of 500 volunteers and local independent contractors,” Hardman said. “Plus endless planning sessions with Food and Wine Magazine event marketing team and local production company, devINC!”

It it takes a village; ACRA creates and delivers that village to host an event that not only sells out every year, but is also covered through traditional and social-media channels around the globe and attracts the top culinary talent on the planet.

“We have three to five seasonal staff in addition to our two full-time event staff that helps produce the event, plus many, many contracted operations crews,” Hardman said. “Sky is the limit. The Food & Wine team can make anything happen.”