Bear killed confirmed to be responsible for attack on 5-year-old

GRAND JUNCTION — Wildlife officials say a bear killed by officers is the one that attacked a 5-year-old girl outside her home in western Colorado.

In a statement Wednesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said DNA evidence confirmed the 2-year-old male bear was the animal responsible.

The girl’s mother said she was attacked after she went outside to check on sounds she thought were coming from her dog outside at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The mother screamed at the bear, which dropped the girl and left.

Wildlife officers monitoring a bear trap shot the animal within about a half-mile (804 meters) of the girl’s home that night. They say the bear came within a few feet of their vehicle, looking into an open window.

The girl is expected to make a full recovery.