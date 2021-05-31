Bear euthanized after attacking Routt County man near home

A Routt County man is in stable condition after a bear attacked him outside of his home in the Whitewood subdivision to the southwest of Steamboat Springs, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The man had surgery to treat serious lacerations on his arms and legs. The injuries are not considered life-threatening. Parks and Wildlife officers euthanized the bear.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to stay vigilant and bear aware at all times,” said Kyle Bond, district wildlife manager for Parks and Wildlife. “Easy access to food will always override a bear’s natural fear of people, so we humans have to stay on top of keeping all food sources secure.”

At about 11 p.m. Sunday the man noticed the door was open to his garage, where he stored birdseed. When he went to close it, he came upon a mother bear with two cubs. When he tried to back away, the bear attacked, according to Parks and Wildlife.

When officers arrived, they began a search for the bears, quickly finding the mother near the home. The bear’s remains will be sent to Parks and Wildlife’s labs for a necropsy.

Wildlife officers are looking for the two cubs, who have not been located. When found, they will be trapped and sent to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.