Bear attacks Aspen-area homeowner early Friday morning; officials searching for bruin as man undergoes surgery

An Aspen-area homeowner is undergoing surgery after being attacked early Friday morning by a bear that broke into his house, according to officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department.

There is a team looking for the bear and tracking dogs are going to the scene, which is in the Castle Creek Valley.

The bear attacked the homeowner with a paw swipe, which resulted in severe lacerations to the victim’s head and neck, CPW officials said in a news release.

“The injuries are pretty significant laceriations to his face, neck and head,” CPW spokesman Randy Hampton told The Aspen Times on Friday morning. “We’re worried about his eye and his ear.”

Hampton said the victim has been transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction and is undergoing surgery. He was stable and the injuries are not life threatening, he said.

Hampton said the incident happened at a house about 2 miles up the Castle Creek Valley.

The bear matches the description of a bear that has been frequenting the Castle Creek neighborhood for several days, according to officials, and it may be the same bear that has been reported for getting into trash in the area for the past couple of years.

Past attempts to haze or trap and relocate the bear have been unsuccessful, they said.

The bear left the home and a search is underway with the help of tracking hounds. Because of the nature of the incident, the bear will be euthanized when it is found, the agency said.

This is the first bear attack in Aspen this year. In 2019, wildlife officers responded to three bear-human attacks in the Aspen area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.