Baseball player in Eagle County jail after police find 21 pounds of meth in his duffel bag

Jesus Camargo-Corrales, 25, was arrested Wednesday in Eagle after police found approximately 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag.



Stopped for speeding and drifting into another lane on Interstate 70, a man believed to be a minor league baseball pitcher was arrested Wednesday after Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies found 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag.

Jesus Camargo-Corrales, 25, of Tempe, Arizona, was advised of the charges he faces Thursday in Eagle County Court, where bond was set at $75,000 by Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez.

Camargo-Corrales, 25, is facing preliminary charges of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone, both class 1 drug felonies, as well as charges of unlawful possession of each drug, both class 4 drug felonies.

The district attorney’s office has until March 25 to file formal criminal charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputy Evan Jaramillo stopped the silver BMW that Camargo-Corrales was driving late Wednesday morning after seeing that the car appeared to be speeding and drifting into another lane.

Camargo-Corrales pulled off the interstate into the Loaf N Jug convenience store in Eagle. He and two other passengers told Jaramillo they were on their way to Denver from Phoenix, but provided differing accounts of why they were going, how long they would be there and where they would be staying. Camargo-Corrales told Jaramillo they were going to Denver for him to teach a kids baseball clinic.

Camargo-Corrales told Jaramillo there was no weapons, marijuana or cocaine in the car, at one point explaining the anti-doping policy he has to follow as part of the Chicago Cubs baseball organization. When asked if there was any methamphetamine in the car, Camargo-Corrales said no, yet scratched his head while answering and said that he did not want any problems, according to the affidavit.

Jaramillo got permission to search the car with his K-9 Zane, which took interest in the car’s rear wheel well and then alerted to the back seat.

Officers reportedly found a white bag with cologne and $1,000 held by a rubber band. In the trunk, they found a Chicago Cubs duffel bag that Camargo-Corrales said was his. Inside that bag, along with baseball gloves and cleats, were several packages wrapped in white plastic marked “CO” and two packages wrapped in green plastic, according to the affidavit.

The two passengers were released after police interviewed them and determined they had no knowledge of the drugs in the car.

Camargo-Corrales agreed to answer police questions, according to the affidavit. He reportedly said a friend who lives in the capital city of Sinaloa, Mexico, called him in Arizona on Tuesday and asked him to deliver a bag to Denver, where he would be paid $500 upon delivery. Camargo-Corrales said that he thought the bag had contained shoes or clothing, but had previously said he knew there were drugs in the bag, just not what kind, according to police.

Online sources report Camargo-Corrales was signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Chicago Cubs in 2014, and that he has since played for a series of minor league teams, including the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and South Bend Cubs.

Camargo-Corrales, who prosecutors said is also originally from Sinaloa, Mexico, is scheduled to next appear in court March 30.